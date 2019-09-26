Clemson senior center Sean Pollard is one of the 185 semifinalists for the William V Campbell Trophy which goes to the best scholar-athlete in the country.

Pollard has helped the Tigers win two national championships in the last three seasons. Not only is he an outstanding student, but he has done outstanding community service. He currently has a foundation to raise money for pediatric cancer research. A history major, Pollard is a three-time ACC Honor Roll selection.

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 30, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner will be announced at the 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 10 and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

Candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.

Last year, Pollard's teammate Christian Wilkins was named the winner of the Campbell Trophy.