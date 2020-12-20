Clemson wins the rematch with Notre Dame

The Tigers dominate the Fighting Irish, winning the ACC Championship with a 34-10 decision.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Trevor Lawrence had 412 yards of offense and three touchdowns, Travis Etienne ran for 124 yards and a score and No. 4 Clemson dominated No. 2 Notre Dame 34-10 on Saturday to win its sixth straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

Lawrence threw long scoring passes to Amari Rodgers and E.J Williams in the first half to help the Tigers avenge a 47-40 double-overtime loss at Norte Dame - with Lawrence sidelined because of the coronavirus - to lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff for the sixth straight season.