Lawrence's desire to play galvanized the country

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence did everything in his power to see that his team got a chance to make another run to the playoffs.

CLEMSON, S.C. — During the summer, when there was a question as to whether there would be college football in the fall, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence sent out an August tweet which caught fire on social media.

I don’t know about y’all, but we want to play. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 8, 2020

Soon, other players around the country picked up on the "We Want To Play" mantra and that seemed to finally give momentum to those who wanted there to be some form of college football.

While a number of national pundits questioned the morality of those who wanted football to move forward, the conferences got together and eventually the Power Fives, minus the Big 10 and Pac 12 who came on board later, would announce modified schedules for 2020.

It hasn't been a perfect season as COVID-19 would not allow that to happen. Lawrence himself tested positive for the coronavirus and missed games against Boston College and Notre Dame.

But in a season that was delayed, the Tigers are where they have grown accustomed to be in December - in the ACC Championship Game.

Lawrence had the option of opting out as a number of college and NFL players have done over COVID-19 concerns. But the junior, who will likely be the number one pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, wants to leave one more indelible mark on his Clemson legacy.

To get to that point, the Tigers will have to defeat Notre Dame which would put them in the college football playoff. A loss and the Tigers are likely on the outside looking in.