Syracuse defeats Clemson 91-78

In a battle of the Orange, Syracuse pulled away after leading 40-39 at halftime.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Buddy Boeheim scored 25 points, Joe Girard added 23 and Syracuse never trailed in the second half and beat Clemson 91-78. Jesse Edwards had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Syracuse (9-9, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Jimmy Boeheim added 13 points and 10 rebounds. PJ Hall had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Clemson (10-8, 2-5).