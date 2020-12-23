Swinney is a Bryant Award finalist

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney is three-time winner of the Paul "Bear' Bryant Coach of the Year Award.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is among eight college football coaches named finalists for the 2020 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award

The Paul “Bear” Bryant Award annually recognizes the country’s top college football coaches for their contributions both on and off the field, making the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life. The award is the only college coaching honor selected after all postseason bowl games and the National Championship have been played

Swinney has been named the Bryant Award winner three times.

In addition to the Coach of the Year, and new in 2020, the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards program is also presenting Conference Coaches of the Year Awards from each of the “Power Five” collegiate athletic conferences (Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 10, Big XII, Pac 12, and Southeastern Conference) and one from the “Group of Five” conferences (American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference, and Sun Belt Conference).

Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell is the reigning Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year and he has been named one of the eight finalists for the Bryant award. Chadwell took a CCU team picked to finish last in the Sun Belt Eastern Division and led them to an 11-0 regular season record and their first ever appearance in the national rankings. The Chanticleers are ranked as high as ninth in the country and will face Sun Belt rival Liberty in Saturday's Cure Bowl in Orlando. That will mark the Chanticleers' first bowl game in history.