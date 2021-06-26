Former Clemson linebacker passes away

CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson linebacker Altroy Bodrick passed away Friday from an apparent heart attack.
A former standout linebacker at Fairfield Central High School in Winnsboro, Bodrick was at Clemson from 1998-2002. He played in 42 games and recorded 151 tackles including 13 tackles for loss.
Bodrick was 41.
Bodrick spent a brief time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003 and 2004 but never made the final roster.
In high school, Bodrick was a member of Fairfield Central's 1996 state championship team which was coached by Tony Felder.