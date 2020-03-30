With the NCAA having granted athletes a waiver to use their name and likeness to raise money for victims of COVID-19, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend Marissa Mowry have announced a revamped effort to help individuals and families who have been affected by the coronavirus.

The new campaign will focus on the Upstate of South Carolina and Cartersville, Georgia, the hometown of the two athletes. Mowry is a rising junior on the Anderson University soccer team.

“Marissa and I have created the Fund to help our friends and neighbors in the Cartersville and Upstate South Carolina communities deal with some of the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 situation,” Lawrence said. “We hope others will join us in supporting the many families in need. These are challenging times, and no one should be left behind.”



