Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a finalist for the Manning Award which is named in honor of the college football accomplishments of the Mannings - Archie, Peyton and Eli.
The Manning Award is the only award that takes into account a quarterback's performance in bowl games.
Even though he has played in only eight games, Lawrence has still thrown for 20 touchdowns and a little more than 24 hundred yards.
If selected, Lawrence would be the second Clemson quarterback to win the award, joining Deshaun Watson who earned the honor in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016.
Lawrence and the third-ranked Tigers face #2 Notre Dame Saturday in the ACC Championship in Charlotte.