Lawrence is a finalist for the Manning Award

Clemson quarterback is one of 12 finalists for a national award named in honor of the Manning family.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to make a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP, Pool)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a finalist for the Manning Award which is named in honor of the college football accomplishments of the Mannings - Archie, Peyton and Eli.

The Manning Award is the only award that takes into account a quarterback's performance in bowl games. 

Even though he has played in only eight games, Lawrence has still thrown for 20 touchdowns and a little more than 24 hundred yards.

If selected, Lawrence would be the second Clemson quarterback to win the award, joining Deshaun Watson who earned the honor in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016.

Lawrence and the third-ranked Tigers face #2 Notre Dame Saturday in the ACC Championship in Charlotte.