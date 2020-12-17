Clemson quarterback is one of 12 finalists for a national award named in honor of the Manning family.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a finalist for the Manning Award which is named in honor of the college football accomplishments of the Mannings - Archie, Peyton and Eli.

The Manning Award is the only award that takes into account a quarterback's performance in bowl games.

Even though he has played in only eight games, Lawrence has still thrown for 20 touchdowns and a little more than 24 hundred yards.

If selected, Lawrence would be the second Clemson quarterback to win the award, joining Deshaun Watson who earned the honor in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016.