Clemson is "All In" For Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Clemson gathered in Orlando for the Cheez-It Bowl, all players who are healthy enough to play were there.

While opting out of bowl games has become more commonplace around college football, Clemson linebacker James Skalski says the culture that has been established within the program lends itself to players finishing their careers on the field and not watching the bowl game from home while getting ready for the next chapter of thier life.