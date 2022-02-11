x
David Collins suspended one game for a flagrant foul committed against Duke

Clemson guard David Collins will miss the Notre Dame after he committed a Flagrant 2 foul in Thursday's game with Duke.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced a one-game suspension for Clemson guard David Collins as a result of a Flagrant 2 foul, committed Thursday during the Clemson-Duke game.

Collins will miss Clemson’s Saturday home game with Notre Dame.

The punishment comes after Collins was ejected late in the first half of the Duke game after being issued a flagrant 2 foul on Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. After Moore stole the ball from Collins, Collins undercut Moore who had attempted a dunk. Moore crashed hard on the court 

The South Florida transfer immediately displayed remorse and apologized to Duke head coach Mike Kryzezski before Collins was sent to the locker room as he was immediately ejected.

