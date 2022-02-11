David Collins suspended one game for a flagrant foul committed against Duke

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced a one-game suspension for Clemson guard David Collins as a result of a Flagrant 2 foul, committed Thursday during the Clemson-Duke game.

The punishment comes after Collins was ejected late in the first half of the Duke game after being issued a flagrant 2 foul on Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. After Moore stole the ball from Collins, Collins undercut Moore who had attempted a dunk. Moore crashed hard on the court