Four kickoff times for Clemson are set

The Tigers learn the start times for the first three games of the season plus the Friday night trip in October to Syracuse

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's schedule for the fall is starting to come into focus in terms of kickoff times.

The ACC released kickoff times for the first three weeks of the regular season. The Tigers' home opener against South Carolina State on September 11 will kick off at 5:00 p.m.

The 7:30 p.m. start on September 4 in Charlotte against Georgia had been previously announced.

That is followed by the ACC opener which will be in the Valley on September 18 against Georgia Tech. That game will kick off at 3:30 p.m.