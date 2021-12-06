Clemson will go bowling in Orlando

The Tigers will face Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers have been to bowl games in Orlando before when it was under different sponsors. The fourth trip to that city will be December 29 when the Tigers face Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Kickoff will be at 5:45 p.m.

Clemson's most recent appearance in Orlando was in 2014 in the Russell Athletic Bowl, a 40-6 win over Oklahoma.