x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Clemson will go bowling in Orlando

The Tigers will face Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29.
Credit: AP
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks at his play card during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers have been to bowl games in Orlando before when it was under different sponsors. The fourth trip to that city will be December 29 when the Tigers face Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Kickoff will be at 5:45 p.m. 

Clemson's most recent appearance in Orlando was in 2014 in the Russell Athletic Bowl, a 40-6 win over Oklahoma.

Clemson (9-3) enters the game ranked 19th nationally. Iowa State (7-5) is unranked. The Tigers can lock down their 11th consecutive season of double-digit wins if they can win this ACC-Big 12 showdown.

In Other News

Brent Venables has been in charge of the Clemson defense since 2012.