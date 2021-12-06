Clemson will go bowling in Orlando

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers have been to bowl games in Orlando before when it was under different sponsors. The fourth trip to that city will be December 29 when the Tigers face Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.
Kickoff will be at 5:45 p.m.
Clemson's most recent appearance in Orlando was in 2014 in the Russell Athletic Bowl, a 40-6 win over Oklahoma.
Clemson (9-3) enters the game ranked 19th nationally. Iowa State (7-5) is unranked. The Tigers can lock down their 11th consecutive season of double-digit wins if they can win this ACC-Big 12 showdown.