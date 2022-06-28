Belanger hired as Clemson's pitching coach.

CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Coach Erik Bakich has hired that Jimmy Belanger as assistant coach and pitching coach. Belanger spent the last three seasons at Florida State.
Belanger has been a full-time assistant coach for 13 seasons with stops at Monmouth (2010-12), Maryland (2013-16), Kentucky (2017-19) and Florida State where he had been since 2020.
This past season, Belanger oversaw a FSU pitching staff which recorded 702 strikeouts in 534.0 innings pitched, which led the country with 11.8 strikeouts-per-nine-innings-pitched. The Seminoles were fourth in the country with a 3.34 strikeout-to-walk ratio the 702 strikeouts was the second-highest total nationally.