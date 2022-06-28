Belanger hired as Clemson's pitching coach.

Jimmy Belanger will move from Tallahassee to Tigertown as he joins Erik Bakich's staff at Clemson.

CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Coach Erik Bakich has hired that Jimmy Belanger as assistant coach and pitching coach. Belanger spent the last three seasons at Florida State.

Belanger has been a full-time assistant coach for 13 seasons with stops at Monmouth (2010-12), Maryland (2013-16), Kentucky (2017-19) and Florida State where he had been since 2020.