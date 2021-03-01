Clemson pulls out a key road win at Miami

The Tigers are now 2-1 in the ACC after a 66-65 win at Miami.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) - Aamir Simms scored 25 points and his last basket with 19 seconds left was the game winner and Clemson beat Miami 66-65.

Nick Honor stole the ball from Kameron McGusty with four seconds left on Miami’s final possession to secure the win.

Isaiah Wong made two free throws with 96 seconds left to cap a 10-2 run and the Hurricanes led 65-61. Honor responded with a 3-pointer with 1:05 to go, and following a Miami turnover, Simms connected on the game clincher. Wong led Miami with 13 points.

Clemson improves to 8-1 overall and 2-1 in the ACC. Miami is now 4-4 overall and 0-3 in ACC play.

