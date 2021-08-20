Clemson holds its final major scrimmage of the preseason

The Tigers put the final touches on preseason camp as the season opener with Georgia awaits.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Dabo Swinney's preseason plan was laid out and the players followed the road map which started on August 6 and ended Thursday with the final scrimmage of the preseason on Thursday.

Swinney says experience over the year has taught him when to increase the physicality in practice and when to back off and he feels his players did everything that was asked of them this month.