Syracuse ends Clemson's five-game winning streak

The Orange from the Northeast defeats the Orange from Pickens County.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Alan Griffin hit three straight 3-pointers to score nine of his 22 points in just under three minutes, as Syracuse opened the second half on a furious 15-2 run to break away from Clemson for a 64-54 win.

The Orange hit their first six shots of the second half, including three from distance. Griffin notched his fifth double-double of the season with 10 rebounds to go with the 22 points. Buddy Boeheim scored 17.