Syracuse ends Clemson's five-game winning streak

The Orange from the Northeast defeats the Orange from Pickens County.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Alan Griffin hit three straight 3-pointers to score nine of his 22 points in just under three minutes, as Syracuse opened the second half on a furious 15-2 run to break away from Clemson for a 64-54 win. 

The Orange hit their first six shots of the second half, including three from distance. Griffin notched his fifth double-double of the season with 10 rebounds to go with the 22 points. Buddy Boeheim scored 17. 

Al-Amir Dawes and Alex Hemenway scored 11 points each for Clemson, which saw a five-game win streak end.