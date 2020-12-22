Lawrence is a finalist for two national awards

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has an impressive resume which could help him take home some major hardware.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named as a finalist for both the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award, respectively, the Maxwell Football Club and the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee

Lawrence becomes the second Clemson player ever to be named a finalist for the Maxwell Award, presented annually to college football’s player of the year, joining Deshaun Watson (2016). He also joins Watson as the only finalists in school history for the O’Brien Award, presented annually to the nation’s top quarterback. Watson won the award for both the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Lawrence missed two games due to COVID-19 but still threw for 2,753 yards with 22 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 211 yards and seven touchdowns.