Lawrence is a finalist for two national awards

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named as a finalist for both the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award, respectively, the Maxwell Football Club and the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee
Lawrence becomes the second Clemson player ever to be named a finalist for the Maxwell Award, presented annually to college football’s player of the year, joining Deshaun Watson (2016). He also joins Watson as the only finalists in school history for the O’Brien Award, presented annually to the nation’s top quarterback. Watson won the award for both the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
Lawrence missed two games due to COVID-19 but still threw for 2,753 yards with 22 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 211 yards and seven touchdowns.
In the 34-10 win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game, the junior passed for 322 yards and two touchdowns in the contest and added 90 yards on the ground with a touchdown. His 412 yards of total offense against Notre Dame were second-most in ACC Championship Game history, and he became the first starting quarterback ever to win three ACC Championship Games. Lawrence will take a 34-1 record into the Sugar Bowl where the Tigers will face Ohio State.