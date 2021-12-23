x
Clemson snaps long losing streak to Virginia

The Tigers win in Charlottesville 67-50 and in the process, snap an 11-game losing streak to the Cavaliers.
Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes (2) shoots next to Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick (21) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Hunter Tyson scored 17 points, David Collins had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Clemson snapped an 11-game losing streak against Virginia with a 67-50 victory. 

Clemson (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) also ended an eight-game road skid against Virginia (7-5, 1-1). 

It was the Tigers first win at Virginia since 2008. The Cavaliers trailed most of the game and by double digits for most of the second half. They started with an 8-2 surge after halftime to pull to 37-35 but didn’t get closer. 

Reece Beekman scored 20 points to lead Virginia. P.J.Hall added 11 for Clemson along with eight points each from Al-Amir Dawes and Naz Bohannon.

