Trevor and Travis named to Maxwell Award watch list

Clemson's starting quarterback and running back are candidates for the award presented by the Maxwell Football Club to the national player of the year.

Clemson's colleagues in the backfield have landed on the watch list for the Maxwell Club which is presented to college football's most outstanding player.

Quarterback junior Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne are candidates for the award which is presented by the Maxwell Football Club.

Lawrence is 25-1 as a starter for the Tigers since taking over the starting job five games into the 2018 season. He was one of 10 student-athletes across all sports to be named a finalist for the AAU’s James E. Sullivan Award, presented annually to the nation’s top amateur athlete. Last season. the Cartersville, Georgia native completed 268-of-407 passes for 3,665 yards with a career-high 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 842 snaps over 15 games. He also posted 103 carries for 563 yards and a career-high nine rushing touchdowns. His 45 combined rushing and passing touchdowns tied current Baltimore Ravens quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson for fifth-most in a season in ACC history.

In 2019, Lawrence was a finalist for the Manning Award and a semi-finalist for the Davey O'Brien award and the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.

Etienne was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award in 2018 and a semi-finalist for that award last season. He has won the last two ACC Player of the Year awards and will enter the 2020 season as the Clemson and ACC career leader in rushing touchdowns (56), total touchdowns (60) and points by a non-kicker (372). The senior from Jennings, Louisiana will also open the 2020 season as the nation’s active leader in each of those categories plus career rushing yards (4,038).