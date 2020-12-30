Clemson offensive coordinator to miss the Sugar Bowl

Tony Elliott did not make the trip to New Orleans as he is undergoing COVID-19 protocols.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott won’t go to the Sugar Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols.

The team announced Wednesday that Elliott, who is also the running backs coach, would not travel with the team to New Orleans and would be unavailable when the second-ranked Tigers (10-1; No. 2 CFP) face No. 3 Ohio State (6-0; No. 3 CFP) on Friday in a College Football Playoff semifinal. It did not say if he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

There was no immediate word on whether one person such as quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter or a group of offensive assistants would collaborate on the game plan against the Buckeyes.

Elliott, a former Clemson receiver, has been on coach Dabo Swinney’s staff since 2011. He was co-offensive coordinator with Jeff Scott from 2015 through last season, when Scott became USF’s head coach.