Tony Elliott talks Tennessee and why he chose to stay in Clemson orange

CLEMSON, S.C. — At some point down the road, Tony Elliott will become a head coach for the first time in his career.
A former Clemson receiver, Elliott has worked his way up the coaching ladder from stops at South Carolina State and Furman to returning to Clemson in 2011 where he was hired as the Tigers' running backs coach.
From 2015-2019, Elliott was the team's co-offensive coordinator before taking over as the sole OC when Jeff Scott was hired as the head coach at USF. When the Tennessee job came open, Elliott was in intense discussions with new UT athletics director Danny White before deciding to remain in Clemson.
In an effort to make it tougher for teams to lure Elliott away, Clemson gave Elliott a contract extension through 2025 and an annual salary that is now at $2 million per year. Elliott has an idea of what kind of program he wants to run whenever that opportunity presents itself. Until then, he is more than happy to stay in his current role as the man in charge of the Clemson offense.