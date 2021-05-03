Tony Elliott talks Tennessee and why he chose to stay in Clemson orange

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott continues to be in high demand for his first head coaching job but so far, Dabo Swinney has been able to keep him.

CLEMSON, S.C. — At some point down the road, Tony Elliott will become a head coach for the first time in his career.

A former Clemson receiver, Elliott has worked his way up the coaching ladder from stops at South Carolina State and Furman to returning to Clemson in 2011 where he was hired as the Tigers' running backs coach.

From 2015-2019, Elliott was the team's co-offensive coordinator before taking over as the sole OC when Jeff Scott was hired as the head coach at USF. When the Tennessee job came open, Elliott was in intense discussions with new UT athletics director Danny White before deciding to remain in Clemson.