He is one of the most outstanding backups in the history of Clemson football

Orangeburg-Wilkinson graduate Albert Huggins was a career reserve at Clemson until he was pressed into starting the two playoff games to cap off the 2018 season.

An undrafted free agent, Huggins was signed to the practice squad of the Houston Texans but now, Huggins has been signed by the Philadelphia Eagles who hope Huggins can add some depth to their defensive line.

Huggins is a former high school All-American who finished his Clemson career with 83 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 25 quarterback pressures and a pass breakup in 46 games. He made four starts and played a total of 911 snaps.