The Tigers held on for a 17-14 victory at Syracuse when Andre Szymt missed a late field goal.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - DJ Uiagalelei passed for 181 yards and one touchdown, Kobe Pace rushed for 76 yards and another score, and Clemson held off Syracuse 17-14.

Clemson, coming off a bye week, played its first game as a team not ranked by the AP since November 2014 and held on for the victory after Syracuse place-kicker Andre Szymt missed a 48-yard field goal with 38 seconds left.