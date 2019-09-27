As the top-ranked Clemson Tigers prepare to face North Carolina Saturday at Kenan Stadium, the head coach has laid out his expectations for what he expects to see.

"For our team, it's about continuing to build some momentum, to play well, to build on what we did this past week, to start to look like an experienced team," Swinney said.

"We have played four games now, so let’s start to act like we have played four games and correct some of the mistakes that we have made, be a little more detailed in some areas, a little more consistent with our technique and fundamentals, and just play fast and be who we are. Play physical, get back to winning the turnover margin, see if we can get that back on the right path."

This will mark Clemson's first game at Chapel Hill since 2010.