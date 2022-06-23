x
Clemson lands another Michigan player

A second player will transfer from Ann Arbor to Clemson as Erik Bakich continues to put his mark on the Tiger roster.
Credit: AP
Michigan pitcher Willie Weiss (20) throws against Vanderbilt in the seventh inning of Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

CLEMSON, S.C. — If you are scoring at home, Clemson has landed two former Michigan players who are headed south to play for their former head coach.

One day after infielder Riley Bertram announced he will use his final year of college eligibility at Clemson, pitcher Willie Weiss announced he will do likewise.

The right-handed pitcher announced on Twitter Wednesday evening that he will spend his final season on the college level at Clemson as a graduate transfer.

This past season, Weiss was 3-2 with a 5.29 ERA in 22 appearances as a reliever. He struck out 37 batters and allowed 27 hits in 34 innings of work. Opponents batted .227 against Weiss.

 

