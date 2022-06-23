Clemson lands another Michigan player

A second player will transfer from Ann Arbor to Clemson as Erik Bakich continues to put his mark on the Tiger roster.

CLEMSON, S.C. — If you are scoring at home, Clemson has landed two former Michigan players who are headed south to play for their former head coach.

One day after infielder Riley Bertram announced he will use his final year of college eligibility at Clemson, pitcher Willie Weiss announced he will do likewise.

The right-handed pitcher announced on Twitter Wednesday evening that he will spend his final season on the college level at Clemson as a graduate transfer.

I would like to thank The University of Michigan for the best 4 years of my life. I have now decided to grad transfer to Clemson University. Go Tigers! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/dhil9ovwha — Willie Weiss (@WeissWillie) June 23, 2022