Clemson lands another Michigan player

CLEMSON, S.C. — If you are scoring at home, Clemson has landed two former Michigan players who are headed south to play for their former head coach.
One day after infielder Riley Bertram announced he will use his final year of college eligibility at Clemson, pitcher Willie Weiss announced he will do likewise.
The right-handed pitcher announced on Twitter Wednesday evening that he will spend his final season on the college level at Clemson as a graduate transfer.
This past season, Weiss was 3-2 with a 5.29 ERA in 22 appearances as a reliever. He struck out 37 batters and allowed 27 hits in 34 innings of work. Opponents batted .227 against Weiss.