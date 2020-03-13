He didn't work out at the NFL Combine last month because he said he wanted to have more rest and recovery from another grueling 15-game season.

On Thursday, a rested Higgins did take part in drills at Clemson's Pro Day.

Higgins is rated by CBS Sports as the fourth-best wide receiver prospect for next month's NFL Draft. He said he went through the 40-yard dash, the shuttle and other drills but ultimately, Higgins says it's what he does on the field in his route running that should matter most. He hopes NFL scouts and coaches who watched him Thursday at the Poe Indoor Facility will notice that aspect of his game and now how fast he completed a 20-yard shuttle drill.