Will Taylor returns to the lineup, Clemson defeats Georgia Tech 9-3

CLEMSON, S.C. — It was Taylor Time in Clemson.
Freshman Will Taylor, who suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Tiger football team in early October, made his college debut on the diamond.
The Dutch Fork graduate delivered a single in his first plate appearance and scored a run.
It was a big night for Taylor who came to Clemson with a state championship victory as a quarterback and a lot of MLB scouts at his games before he signed with Clemson. Taylor stayed in orange colors even after the Texas Rangers took him in the 19th round just in case he was having second thoughts about beginning his pro career.
Taylor's first baseball game in a Clemson uniform ended in a 9-3 Tiger victory over #21 Georgia Tech.
The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m.