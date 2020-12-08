Trevor Lawrence is on the watch list for the Unitas Golden Arm Award

Clemson quarterback is a candidate for a host of national awards as he heads into his junior season.

In the last week, Trevor Lawrence's legacy has grown beyond simply his standing as the first true freshman since 1985 to lead a team to a national title.

If there is indeed college football in the fall in some capacity, Lawrence's "WeWantToPlay" hashtag will receive a lot of credit in the way it galvanized the sport's players to unite as one voice.

In the meantime, practice continues and one national watch list was rolled out Wednesday and Lawrence's name is on it.

The Johnny Unites Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and A. O. Smith Corporation announced the watch list for the Unitas Golden Arm Award which goes to the nation’s top quarterback who best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement. The award is named after the legendary NFL quarterback who helped the Baltimore Colts win Super Bowl V. Unitas also was a 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback who was nicknamed "Johnny U" and "The Golden Arm". For 52 years, he held the record for most consecutive games with a touchdown pass (set between 1956 and 1960), until it was broken in 2012 by Drew Brees.

Last season, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the award. Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson did likewise back in 2016.