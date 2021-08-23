Two Tigers land on AP Preseason All-America team

Receiver Justyn Ross and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee continue to receive preseason hype.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee have been named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America First Team.

Ross missed the 2020 season after a congenital fusion issue was discovered in his neck. After surgery, Ross recovered to the point where he could practice with the team on a limited basis and it was just recently when he was medically cleared to resume full contact.

In two seasons at Clemson, Ross has produced 112 catches for 1,865 yards with 17 touchdowns in 929 snaps over 29 career games which includes 14 starts.

Ross was named a freshman All-American in the 2018 as he helped the Tigers win the national championship. He was an honorable-mention All-ACC pick as a sophomore.

In 2020, Bresee was named a Freshman All-American and also became the second Clemson player to be named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year joining Dexter Lawrence.

He recorded 33 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a safety in 12 games which included 10 starts.