Clemson gets another shot at Rutgers

The Tigers will face Rutgers in a rematch of an NCAA Tournament first round game in March which was won by the Scarlet Knights.

CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball will travel to Rutgers in the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 30 with the time and network designation to be announced at a later date by ESPN.

Clemson is 2-2 overall against Rutgers, including a 1-0 mark on the road in the series with a 78-68 win over the Scarlet Knights on March 16, 1999.

It will be a quick rematch for the Tigers and Scarlet Knights after most recently playing each other in the 2021 NCAA Tournament first round. The Tigers fell 60-56.