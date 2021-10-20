Clemson is picked to finish 11th in the ACC

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson is coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance but that good will from last season has not been extended to the ACC preseason media poll as the Tigers have been picked to finish 11th.

The Tigers received 430 points from the media, who cover the ACC. Duke was chosen as the preseason favorite by media members at the 2021 ACC Tipoff event last week. The Blue Devils earned the distinction for the seventh time in the last nine seasons and were followed in the poll by Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech. The Hokies of Virginia Tech are led by third year head coach Mike Young who of course, led Wofford to that magical run in 2019 when the Terriers defeated Seton Hall for their first win ever in the NCAA Tournament.