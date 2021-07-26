Clemson picked to win another ACC title

The Tigers have won the last six ACC Championships and will be favored to win their seventh straight.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The team which has won the last six ACC titles is the overwhelming favorite to be on the stage in Charlotte in early December.

A poll of 147 ACC media members revealed 125 votes for Clemson as the preseason pick to be the ACC Champion followed by North Carolina with 16, Miami with three and one vote each to Georgia Tech, N.C. State and Virginia.

The Tigers were selected as the likely ACC champion in the media preseason poll for the fourth consecutive season and the seventh time in the last nine years.



In the Atlantic Division preseason voting, Clemson led the way with 146 first-place votes and 1,028 total points. NC State, which was picked as the likely second-place finisher, picked up the one remaining first-place vote while accumulating 804 points.