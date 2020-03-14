During his time at Clemson, offensive lineman Gage Cervenka was one of the strongest players on the team, setting a program position record for most repetitions in the 225-pound bench press with 44.

At Clemson's Pro Day on Thursday, Cervenka's workload included a variety of drills but it also included the 225-pound bench press. But this time, the Greenwood native helped to raise money to fight rare diseases based on how many times he could perform a bench press in the 225-pound category.

Cervenka has teamed up with Uplifting Athletes to fight rare diseases. On his pledge page, Gage's mission statement read as follows -

"As I take a step toward my NFL dream, I’d like to use this opportunity to give back. I have committed my performance at the Clemson Pro Day to support Uplifting Athletes and its mission to inspire the Rare Disease Community with hope through the power of sport."

"Being a part of the Clemson Football program I learned how important and impactful it is to use my platform to help others. I was a part of the annual Clemson Football Touchdown Pledge Drive in support of those affected by rare diseases through Uplifting Athletes this past fall. I will never forget the way it brought the Clemson Community together in support of this great cause."