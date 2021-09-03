Clemson's Aamir Simms named to the All-ACC Second Team

CLEMSON, S.C. — With the ACC Tournament tipping off in Greensboro this week, the post-season awards have been announced and Clemson forward Aamir Simms has been named to the All-ACC Second Team.
This is his second career All-ACC honor after receiving third-team honors last season. Simms is the only player in the league to lead his team in points, rebounds and assists and is doing so for the second consecutive season. It has only been done six times previously in ACC history. He is averaging 13.2 points and 8,1 rebounds per game. His 58 assists are two better than Lower Richland product Clyde Trapp for the team lead.
Simms became just the fourth player in Clemson history to amass 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, 150 assists, 75 steals and 75 blocks in a career — joining Trevor Booker, Horace Grant and Larry Nance. He surpassed 1,000 career points and stands 35th all-time in Clemson history with 1,090 points. He is just the 15th player in Clemson history to amass totals of 1,000 points and 600 rebounds in a career. He is currently 23rd all-time in rebounding with 617.