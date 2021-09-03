Clemson's Aamir Simms named to the All-ACC Second Team

Clemson senior has been a consistent force for the Tigers who are poised to return to the NCAA Tournament.

CLEMSON, S.C. — With the ACC Tournament tipping off in Greensboro this week, the post-season awards have been announced and Clemson forward Aamir Simms has been named to the All-ACC Second Team.

This is his second career All-ACC honor after receiving third-team honors last season. Simms is the only player in the league to lead his team in points, rebounds and assists and is doing so for the second consecutive season. It has only been done six times previously in ACC history. He is averaging 13.2 points and 8,1 rebounds per game. His 58 assists are two better than Lower Richland product Clyde Trapp for the team lead.