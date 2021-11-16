Justyn Ross to miss the Wake Forest game

Clemson's leading receiver has played through a small stress fracture in his foot throughout the season.

CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson leading receiver Justyn Ross will miss this week's game against No. 13 Wake Forest with a foot injury.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday Ross has dealt with a stress fracture in his foot most of the season. The coach says Ross will need a screw in his foot and will likely undergo surgery this week.