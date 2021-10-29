Dabo's message to Clemson's critics - "Get it in while you can"

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney is confident the 2021 season will be looked upon as a reset of the Tiger program.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney knows his team is being criticized by the national pundits as more than one has speculated the 2021 season is a sign Clemson's run as an elite program is over for the forseeable future.

Head coach Dabo Swinney has been consistent in his belief that the struggles and challenges this team has faced will serve the program well down the road.