Dabo and the Tigers will welcome Buddy Ball to the Valley

Clemson will host South Carolina State Saturday in the first home game of 2021.

CLEMSON, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Buddy Pough admits it might have worked better for his team if Clemson had not lost to Georgia this past Saturday.

Instead, Pough expects an angry Tiger team that his team will be facing this week in the Upstate.

Pough and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney are longtime friends and Tiger offensive coordinator Tony Elliott started his coaching career in Orangeburg working for Pough.