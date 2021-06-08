Justyn Ross gets cleared to play

CLEMSON, S.C. — After missing all of 2020, Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross has been medically cleared to play this season.
Ross missed last season after a congenital fusion issue was discovered in his neck. After surgery, Ross recovered to the point where he could practice with the team on a limited basis. Now the limits will be taken off and Ross will be turned loose next week when he returns from COVID-19 protocols.
In two seasons at Clemson, Ross has produced 112 catches for 1,865 yards with 17 touchdowns in 929 snaps over 29 career games which includes 14 starts.
Ross was named a freshman All-American in the 2018 as he helped the Tigers win the national championship. He was an honorable-mention All-ACC pick as a sophomore.