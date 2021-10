Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney downplayed reports he will be targeted by LSU for its coaching vacancy.

CLEMSON, S.C. — With Ed Orgeron and LSU parting ways at the end of the season, a list of candidates is being compiled by the national pundits and one list has Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney as someone who the LSU administration will target.

Swinney wasn't having any of it when asked about the report.

"Yeah, this is the only Death Valley I'm concerned about right here," Swinney said.

"That's for sure."