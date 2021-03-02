Clemson defeats North Carolina 63-50

Lower Richland product Clyde Trapp scored 14 points and added nine rebounds to help the Tigers bounce back from an embarrassing loss at Duke.

CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Hunter Tyson scored 16 points, Clyde Trapp had 14 and Clemson beat North Carolina 63-50, snapping the Tar Heels’ three-game win streak.

The former News19 Player of the Week out of Lower Richland, Trapp added nine rebounds.

Clemson was coming off a 79-53 loss to Duke - a team North Carolina will face on Saturday. It’ll be the first time since 1960 that North Carolina and Duke will play as unranked opponents.

Aamir Simms added 10 points and six assists for Clemson (11-5, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which will host Syracuse on Saturday.