Come next Tuesday, the Tigers will know where they stand in the college football playoff pecking order.

That is just part of a high intensity month of November when head coach Dabo Swinney reminds his team that they are entering a new part of the season when some major goals for the season are in play.

"I think after eight games, we've had an excellent season," Swinney said.

"We've played some good football all year long. To be 8-0 is where we wanted to go. We're clicking into November now and that's what we call our Championship phase - an opportunity to compete for our division. We'll have our state championship. If you win the division, you get a chance to play for the ACC and that's really what we focus on. Whatever comes from the postseason comes. It's an exciting time. I'm proud of our team, I really am."

Clemson will face Wofford Saturday at 4:00 p.m.