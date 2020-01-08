Dabo and Kathleen Swinney call an audible for their All In Team Foundation

With COVID-19 causing a pause and now major adjustments for the sports world, Dabo and Kathleen Swinney had to figure out a way to raise money for their All In Team Foundation without the pageantry of the annual All In Ball.
The end result was last week's virtual fundraising event which raised $986,000. The virtual fundraising event featured an auction and a livestream featuring the Swinneys and several Tiger players.
The foundation was created in January of 2009, shortly after Dabo was named the permanent head football coach at Clemson. Since its inception, the foundation has raised more than $5.5 million for several non-profit organizations including Breast Cancer Research, Call Me Mister, Clemson LIFE and The Family Effect.