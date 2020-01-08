Dabo and Kathleen Swinney call an audible for their All In Team Foundation

The pandemic caused the All In Ball to be cancelled but a virtual fundraising event raised nearly $1 million dollars for the All In Team Foundation.

With COVID-19 causing a pause and now major adjustments for the sports world, Dabo and Kathleen Swinney had to figure out a way to raise money for their All In Team Foundation without the pageantry of the annual All In Ball.

The end result was last week's virtual fundraising event which raised $986,000. The virtual fundraising event featured an auction and a livestream featuring the Swinneys and several Tiger players.