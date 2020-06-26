Trevor and Travis land on another preseason All-America Team

Clemson has two First Team All-Americans in its backfield heading into the 2020 campaign.

For a second time, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne have been named Preseason All-Americans.

The two Tigers have been named First Team Preseason All-Americans by The Sporting News.

Earlier this week, they were honored by the Walter Camp Football Foundation as Preseason First Team Preseason All-Americans.

Lawrence has gone 25-1 as a starter in his two years at Clemson. Last season, he completed 268-of-407 passes for 3,665 yards with a career-high 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 842 snaps over 15 games.