Trevor and Travis land on another preseason All-America Team

For a second time, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne have been named Preseason All-Americans.
The two Tigers have been named First Team Preseason All-Americans by The Sporting News.
Earlier this week, they were honored by the Walter Camp Football Foundation as Preseason First Team Preseason All-Americans.
Lawrence has gone 25-1 as a starter in his two years at Clemson. Last season, he completed 268-of-407 passes for 3,665 yards with a career-high 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 842 snaps over 15 games.
Etienne enters 2020 as the Clemson and ACC career leader in rushing touchdowns (56), total touchdowns (60) and points by a non-kicker (372) and will open the 2020 season as the nation’s active leader in each category plus career rushing yards (4,038). Etienne has also been named ACC Player of the Year for the past two seasons. In 2019, he recorded 1,614 yards on 207 carries (7.8) and 19 rushing touchdowns plus 37 catches for 432 yards and four receiving touchdowns in 579 snaps in his 15 starts.