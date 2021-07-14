Four Tigers are selected on the final day of the MLB Draft

Dutch Fork product Will Taylor is one of four Clemson players who received the call from MLB clubs on the final day of the draft.

DENVER — CLEMSON, S.C. – Four 2021 Tigers were selected on the third and final day (rounds 11-20) of the MLB draft on Tuesday. They joined eighth-round pick James Parker (Mariners) and 10th-round selection Keyshawn Askew (Mets) as the six Tigers chosen in the 2021 draft.

On Tuesday, freshman righthander Mack Anglin was selected in the 13th round (No. 383 overall) by the Washington Nationals, sophomore righthander and first baseman Davis Sharpe was chosen in the 13th round (No. 396 overall) by the Cleveland Indians, freshman righty Carter Raffield was picked in the 14th round (No. 420 overall) by the Cincinnati Reds and sophomore catcher Adam Hackenberg was selected in the 18th round (No. 545 overall) by the Chicago White Sox.

With the six picks, Clemson has had 35 draft selections (which includes three Tigers drafted twice) in six seasons under Head Coach Monte Lee. The 35 draft picks are 10th most in the nation and third most in the ACC from 2016-21.

Anglin (Marengo, Ohio) was an All-ACC Freshman and All-ACC Academic selection in 2021 who had a 3.99 ERA, .227 opponents’ batting average and 75 strikeouts in 56.1 innings pitched over 13 appearances (eight starts) in 2021. His 11.98 strikeouts-per-nine-innings-pitched mark was seventh in Tiger history.

In his career, Anglin has a 4.83 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 63.1 innings pitched over 17 appearances (11 starts). Anglin was the first Tiger chosen by the Nationals since 2015 (Matthew Crownover).

Sharpe (Dacula, Ga.) was 4-1 with a 5.50 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 36.0 innings pitched over 10 appearances (six starts) on the mound in 2021. He also hit .211 with three homers, six doubles, 12 RBIs and 16 runs in 23 games (19 starts) in the batting order.

In his career, Sharpe is 12-6 with a .232 opponents’ batting average and 152 strikeouts in 138.2 innings pitched over 29 appearances (24 starts) on the mound. His 9.87 strikeouts-per-nine-innings-pitched mark is eighth in Tiger history. He is also hitting .256 with 10 homers, 12 doubles, 40 RBIs and four steals in 74 games (66 starts) in the batting order. Sharpe was the first Tiger drafted by the Indians since 2015 (Tyler Krieger).

Raffield (Cochran, Ga.) was 0-2 with a 5.68 ERA, .217 opponents’ batting average and 25 strikeouts in 19.0 innings pitched over eight appearances (six starts) in 2021.

In his career, Raffield is 1-2 with a 4.39 ERA, .222 opponents’ batting average and 32 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched over 12 appearances (six starts). Raffield was the first Tiger drafted by the Reds since 2016 (Chris Okey).

Hackenberg (Palmyra, Va.) hit .258 with three homers, seven doubles, 17 RBIs, 17 runs and a steal in 33 games (32 starts) in 2021.

In his career, Hackenberg is hitting .250 with six homers, 12 doubles, 42 RBIs, 26 runs and two steals in 71 games (58 starts). Hackenberg was the first Tiger drafted by the White Sox since 2015 (Zack Erwin).

One Clemson signee was drafted on Tuesday, as outfielder Will Taylor, who was also a Tiger football signee as a quarterback and wide receiver, was drafted in the 19th round (No. 554 overall) by the Texas Rangers.