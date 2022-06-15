Clemson to hire Michigan's Erik Bakich as its new head baseball coach

Erik Bakich, who has been in Ann Arbor for the past 10 seasons running the Michigan program, is returning to the Upstate to become the new head coach of the Tigers.

Bakich was at Clemson 20 years ago when he worked as a volunteer assistant under Jack Leggett in 2002. Clemson went to tOmaha for the College World Series in Bakich’s one season in orange.

Bakich also worked under former Clemson assistant Tim Corbin at Vanderbilt and was the head coach for three seasons at Maryland before taking the job at Michigan. Bakich led the Wolverines to the College World Series in 2019, their first trip to Omaha since 1984. Notw, he will be tasked with returning the Tigers to the CWS where they have not been since 2010.