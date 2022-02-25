Clemson defeats Hartford 6-1

Former Airport standout Tyler Corbitt went 2-for-4 with an RBi and two runs scored as the Tigers won its series opener with Hartford 6-1.

The former News19 Player of the Week transferred to Clemson this season after three seasons at The Citadel. He was 2-for-4 on the day, scoring two runs and driving in a run as the Tigers

Caden Grice drilled a two-run home run, his third of the year, to extend his hitting streak to 13 games dating back to 2021.