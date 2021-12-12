Another Clemson receiver hits the NCAA transfer portal

Ajou Ajou is a Canada native who just wrapped up his sophomore season with the Tigers.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Receiver Ajou Ajou is leaving the Clemson program by way of the NCAA transfer portal.

The native of Canada had shown flashes of potential with the Tigers. As a freshman, he recorded two career receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown,.

He played in 12 games for the Tigers this season, recording six catches for 73 yards. He made two starts but saw very limited duty in the second half of the season.

Ajou is the second Clemson receiver to enter the transfer portal this season, after Frank Ladson.