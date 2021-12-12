x
Another Clemson receiver hits the NCAA transfer portal

Ajou Ajou is a Canada native who just wrapped up his sophomore season with the Tigers.
Clemson wide receiver Ajou Ajou (11) makes a catch past Pittsburgh defensive back Marquis Williams (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

CLEMSON, S.C. — Receiver Ajou Ajou is leaving the Clemson program by way of the NCAA transfer portal.

The native of Canada had shown flashes of potential with the Tigers. As a freshman, he recorded two career receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown,.

He played in 12 games for the Tigers this season, recording six catches for 73 yards. He made two starts but saw very limited duty in the second half of the season.

Ajou is the second Clemson receiver to enter the transfer portal this season, after Frank Ladson.

Also, tight end Braden Galloway who is graduating is leaving the program as reported by The Clemson Insider

