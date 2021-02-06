Levon Kirkland is on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Former Clemson All-American went on to play 10 years in the NFL.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday the names on the 2022 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, including 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

One of the first time names is former Clemson standout Levon Kirkland.

A Lamar native, Kirkland was a consensus First Team All-American in 1991 and a 1990 Second Team All-American.

He was also a finalist for the 1990 Butkus Award and the anchor of a Clemson unit which led the nation in total defense.

A three-time First Team All-ACC selection, Kirkland was the MVP of the 1989 Gator Bowl MVP along with being a part of two conference titles.

Kirland was a second round draft pick in the 1992 NFL Draft by the Steelers. He was named named All Pro in 1996 and 1997.

His 10-year NFL career included an eight-year stop with the Steelers and one year each with the Seahawks and Eagles.