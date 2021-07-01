Clemson linebacker to return for one last ride

James Skalksi's career at Clemson is not over.

The senior linebacker has announced he will return to Clemson and take advantage of that extra year that the NCAA has offered athletes.

A second-team All-ACC selection this past season, Skalski recorded 44 total tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss. He also added 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups and three quarterback pressures.