Clemson rallies to beat Miami of Ohio

CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Alex Hemenway scored 17 points to lead six in double figures and Clemson rallied from an eight-point deficit in the second half to beat Miami (Ohio) 89-76. Clemson (7-4) used a 20-2 run to take a 69-59 lead with 6:28 to play.

Hunter Tyson scored eight points with two 3-pointers during the stretch. Hemenway added six points that included a four-point play. The Tigers pushed the advantage to 17 points with 2:28 remaining.